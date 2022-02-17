Parksville beaches closed to dogs for annual goose migration

Dogs will be prohibited from certain beaches in Parksville during the black brant goose migration.

The closure at Rathtrevor Beach began Tuesday and will be in place until April 13, while Parksville Bay Beach will be closed to dogs starting March 1, and remain that way until April 13.

The closures are to allow the black brant geese to feed on the abundance of food sources in area as they make their annual migration from California and Mexico to their northern nesting grounds.

In a release, the City of Parksville says even slight disturbances can have drastic effects to the geese while they are feeding.

The closures are in conjunction with the Brant Wildlife Festival, which has been celebrated in the Oceanside for the last 18 years.

Regulations requiring dogs to be leashed within the Parksville-Qualicum Beach Wildlife Management Area are in place year-round.

Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park also has regulations prohibiting pets in the park’s day-use beach areas. Dogs are allowed, leashed, on the beach adjacent to the campground between May 1 and Feb. 14.