Parksville Sand-Sculpting Competition set to return in 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Parksville Beach Festival Society is set to bring back its famed international sandcastle competition for 2022.

The five-week event draws over 100,000 people (120,000 in 2019) through the gates to view the sandcastle creations. In 2015, an engagement study found that the event brings in over $18 million to the local economy.

In addition to the sandcastles, the Parksville Beach Festival also includes an artisans market, light up show and summer concert series.

The society says it will follow the latest protocols set by the public health office. It adds that there will be enough space amongst the competitors for physical distancing and the festival may limit the amount of people coming through the gates if needed.

Two thirds of the sand-sculptors are international artists who have been unable to compete worldwide due to the pandemic.

"They love coming to Parksville and Vancouver Island," said Cheryl Dill, president of the Parksville Beach Festival Society. "We treat them like kings and queens and that resonates well with them."

The competition is slated to start July 15, 2022 with the doors open to the public on July 16.

The Parksville Beach Festival Society is currently looking for volunteers to join their board committee. More information can be found on its website.