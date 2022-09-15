Parkview Centre opens up the dance floor for seniors 55+ on Thursdays
The Parkview Centre is hopping each Thursday afternoon.
Seniors 55-plus are invited to trip the light fantastic between 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a live band every Thursday from Sept. 8 to Oct. 6.
Both the Allandale 55+ and Parkview 55+ centres offer dozens of in-person and virtual classes with everything from bid Euchre to education and fitness classes.
Related Story: City of Barrie launches Seniors Centre Without Walls program to help those 55+ socialize
The Seniors Centre Without Walls program is a free online experience offering fitness, dance, social well-being and education.
The Art Your Service program is offered through Zoom and costs nothing through the Seniors Centre Without Walls registration. It also offers fitness, dance, a social component, and an art element.
Parkview is also hosting a Living Well Fair on Oct. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for seniors learn about local agencies and products and services.
There will be vendors, presentations and a continental breakfast.
