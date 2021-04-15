Parkview Place again experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

The site of one of Manitoba's deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in a care home is once again seeing another outbreak.

As part of the daily COVID-19 update, the province announced Parkview Place Long Term Personal Care Home in Winnipeg is once again dealing with an outbreak.

The province said the care home has been moved to critical or red on the Pandemic Response System.

An outbreak was first declared at the care home on Sept. 15, 2020. The outbreak ended on Jan. 12, 2021.

During that time, the deaths of 29 residents were linked to COVID-19. In total, 119 residents tested positive and 39 staff members were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement from Revera, the company that runs Parkview Place, it said one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14 and they are now self-isolating.

"We are working very closely with Public Health officials and are following strict pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices," the statement said.

The company said enhanced cleaning is being done and residents are remaining in their rooms.

"All Parkview Place residents who consented to and are able to be vaccinated have now received their first dose. Vaccinations for staff are ongoing."