Another parole hearing for convicted drunk driver Marco Muzzo is scheduled for next month.

Three months ago, Muzzo, who was responsible for a 2015 Vaughan, Ont. crash that claimed the lives of three young children and their grandfather, was granted six more months of day parole.

Muzzo was first granted day parole in April 2020.

Thus far, Muzzo has been denied full parole. The latest decision from the Parole Board of Canada ordered a hearing to be scheduled to consider full parole for Muzzo.

At the time of the deadly crash, Muzzo was driving home from Toronto Pearson International Airport. He had just flown in from Miami, where he was celebrating his bachelor party.

Nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, five-year-old Harrison Neville-Lake, two-year-old Milly Neville-Lake, and 65-year-old Gary Neville died in the collision. The children’s 64-year-old grandmother and 91-year-old great-grandmother were also seriously injured as Muzzo sped through a stop sign in his Jeep Cherokee and smashed into the family’s mini-van.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court, a police officer, who was called to the scene, said Muzzo had glossy eyes, smelled of alcohol and had urinated himself.

A toxicologist discovered that Muzzo was about three times over the legal limit of alcohol consumption while behind the wheel.

Muzzo pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm. In March 2016, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, along with a 12-year driving prohibition.

Muzzo was released from a minimum security prison in May and has been living at a community facility since then under the condition that he not go to Brampton, King City and Aurora, where the victims’ family reside and frequently visit. He must also meet with a mental health professional/practitioner to address substance abuse and reintegration issues, avoid drinking establishments and not consume alcohol.

The parole board noted in its fall report that Muzzo has not breached any of his conditions since his release and is “actively engaged” in his correctional plan.

Jennifer Neville-Lake, the children’s mother, has previously stated it is unfair that Muzzo is allowed to move about in society before serving his full 10-year sentence. She has also stated she does not believe Muzzo has fully accepted what he did.

“I'm not surprised by their decision as I have come to expect little from the justice system,” Neville-Lake said in November.

“As the man who destroyed my family gets closer to rejoining his I face a holiday season that I no longer celebrate. My children's birthdays are without my children, and Millie's is next month.”

“My family will never be whole again.”

Muzzo said he will always take "full responsibility" for the damage he has caused after he was first granted day parole.

"I want to apologize to the Neville-Lake, Neville and Frias families for the terrible pain I have caused them and their loved ones," he said in a statement. "I ruined their lives and I take full responsibility for what I have done. I always will."

"I was careless and irresponsible when I made the choice to drink and drive. There is no way that I can undo the damage that I have caused."

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic Muzzo’s next parole hearing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 9, the board said on Monday, adding it will be held via video conference or teleconference.

The board noted that the hearing may be cancelled or rescheduled at the request of the offender or by the board if all required information is not received from the Correctional Service of Canada beforehand.