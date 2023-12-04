Parole revoked for man who brutally killed woman in Saskatoon

A man who brutally killed a Saskatoon woman more than 20 years ago has had his day parole revoked.

Kenneth David MacKay is in the midst of a life sentence of 25 years for the murder of Crystal Paskemin in 2000. He was convicted in 2002.

After meeting 21-year-old Paskemin at a bar and offering a ride, MacKay violently sexually assaulted her and then killed her with his vehicle. He later burned her body in an attempt to cover up the murder.

MacKay's day parole was suspended in September after he was arrested and charged with criminal harassment, stemming from his alleged conduct towards a woman coworker in Victoria, British Columbia.

In a November ruling, the Parole Board of Canada formally revoked MacKay's day parole saying the risk he poses "cannot be managed in the community."

According to the Nov. 21 decision, MacKay had been talking and texting daily with a woman co-worker, and had given her rides to and from work.

The woman eventually blocked McKay's texts, the decision said, so he showed up at work to speak with her, offering rides and asking about her weekend plans.

"She texted you later that she was unhappy that you had shown up at her worksite and she asked you not to repeat the behaviour," the decision said.

"It is thought that some of her other co-workers told her of your criminal history. When she learned the details of your crime, she became concerned and contacted police, noting that you had not told her of your criminal past."

Also of particular concern to the parole board was the fact McKay did not report his contact with the woman to his case management team — something he was required to do.

"Given that you killed a woman with whom you were seeking sex and that this crime occurred in a larger context of marital difficulties, secrecy and infidelity, the requirement to report significant contact ... is a minimum expectation consistent with public safety," the decision said.

When police searched through MacKay's phone, they found photos and messages from three other women and a photo of an unknown woman he saw on the street, the decision said.

The board said MacKay admitted he found the woman in the photo "attractive" and that he had taken it without her permission.

Staff at the community residential facility where MacKay was staying found a box of condoms while packing up his things, the board said in its decision, which speculated that he was "seeking and preparing for sexual intimacy."

When MacKay appeared for his Sept. 7 post-suspension interview, his face was "bruised and swollen," the decision said.

"You reported that you have been assaulted by multiple inmates the day before, resulting in broken ribs and a hospital visit. Reportedly, inmates heard about your case on the news."

In its recommendation to the board, which was to revoke MacKay's day parole, the Correctional Service of Canada noted that his case management team was "concerned by the parallels" between Paskemin's murder and the circumstances that led to his suspension.

According to the parole board, the Crown ultimately did not pursue criminal harassment charges against MacKay.