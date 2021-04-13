Parole suspended for man in West Nipissing after child pornography charges

Sudbury police say a federal parolee is back in jail after being charged with child sexual abuse materials in West Nipissing.

Officers with the internet child exploitation and computer forensics units, along with Ontario Provincial Police, searched a home east of Sudbury on April 8, and as a result, arrested a 39-year-old man.

He has been charged with accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography as well as failing to comply with a prohibition order.

The accused's parole has been suspended and he remains in jail following the adjournment of his bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.