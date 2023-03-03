Parry Sound crime spree sees 78 charges, three people arrested
A total of 78 charges have been laid against two teens and one youth in Parry Sound in connection with a string of damage to parked vehicles in December.
The incidents took place between Dec. 4 and 29.
“Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received numerous complaints of vehicles being damaged in the Town of Parry Sound,” police said in a news release Friday.
“An investigation was initiated with the assistance of the West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit.”
As a result of the police investigation, two 18-year-olds from MactTer, Ont. and a youth have each been charged with 26 counts of mischief.
“The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act,” the OPP said.
Both of the teens are scheduled to appear in court in Parry Sound on April 20.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
Because there may be more victims, the OPP is asking Parry Sound residents to report if their vehicle was damaged in December 2022 by calling the West Parry Sound Detachment at 1-888-310-1124.
