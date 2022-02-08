Parry Sound drug raid results in two arrests, cocaine seized

An adult and teen were arrested following a drug raid Feb 1 on a home in Parry Sound, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Several different OPP units were involved in the raid on Parry Sound Road.

"Officers seized over $9,000 of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine and over $2,900 in Canadian currency," police said in a news release.

As a result, a 31-year-old from North York was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 17-year-old was charged with having methamphetamine and failing to comply with a sentence.

The adult is scheduled to appear in court in Parry Sound on March 17.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.