Parry Sound health unit office closed until further notice

The North Bay–Parry Sound District Health Unit has closed its office in Parry Sound due to water damage.

The office will be closed until further notice, and the health unit is working with the Parry Sound Mall to resolve the issue.

“The health unit is contacting clients to reschedule any appointments that have been impacted,” they said in a news release.

The health unit remains available to Parry Sound clients and the community by phone at 705-746-5801.

It will inform the public when it can safely reopen.

The North Bay office of the health unit on Oak Street West remains open.