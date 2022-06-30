Parry Sound man charged with attempted murder

A Parry Sound man has been charged following a violent assault this week.

Several OPP officers, and the K9 unit, investigated the assault that police say happened around 1 a.m. on Monday in Parry Sound.

According to police, officers responded to a James Street residence after a man had been assaulted with a weapon.

They say paramedics took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused, a 28-year-old resident, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He remains in police custody with a court appearance scheduled for later next month.