Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller plans his retirement from politics

MPP Norm Miller will not seek re-election in the riding of Parry Sound-Muskoka, instead, the 65-year-old has his sights set on retirement.

Miller has represented the region since first being elected in 2001.

Speaking from his constituency office in Bracebridge, Miller said the job took him away from his family too often.

"In this job, you are away from home about 100 days a year. I think in COVID times I realized I was kind of missing being around home a little bit."

After working for the past 46 years, Miller said that he's more interested in spending quality time with his four grandchildren.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Miller's father, long-time politician Frank Miller, died about a year before his son got into politics.

The MPP said his father's work inspired his career choice.

"It was actually when I was at my fathers funeral that I think it sort of made me make the decision that it was something I would consider because I sat there and thousands of people came through the line, and they were all telling me about various things he had done to help them out big and small."

Miller says his relationship with his dad helped prepare him for what life would be like as a politician.

"I shared an apartment with my father in Toronto for four years going to Ryerson while my father was Minister of Health, the minister of various things at the time," he said.

REFLECTING ON HIS TIME AS MPP

With a career full of changes, Miller said he has one regret.

"One of the regrets I have is most of my time was spent in opposition," he noted. "When I was first elected, we were in government for a short time, and I was pretty green and just learning the ropes.

I spent a long time in opposition, and I would say it's good to experience opposition. You can do certain things, but I would have preferred a longer time in government where you can more directly affect things."

Miller will stay on the job until May.

After he retires, Miller plans to visit family in New Zealand and England.