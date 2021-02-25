Four people are facing drug-related charges following a raid by the Ontario Provincial Police at a residence in Parry Sound on Feb. 24.

OPP units executed a drug search warrant at a Bowes Street residence, seizing more than $30,000 in suspected cocaine and fentanyl and more than $3,460 in cash.

One person from Parry Sound and three people from the Toronto area have each been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of drug trafficking.

"All four accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Feb. 26," police said in a news release Thursday.