Parry Sound police arrest Toronto suspects after gunshots fired on open water

West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people after police received reports of several gunshots being fired over the waters of Georgian Bay on Wednesday.

Police marine units, along with provincial conservation officers, arrived on the scene in the area of Gauge Island and Round Island in Archipelago Township, about 20 kilometres southwest of Parry Sound.

“Police were advised that a boater, while fishing, had firearm rounds shot very near to their personal location,” the OPP said in a news release Friday.

“Police were told that the rounds originated from Round Island.”

Two people from Toronto, ages 51 and 55, have been charged with assault with a firearm, discharging a weapon with intent, careless use of a firearm and breaching firearms regulations.

The two accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Oct. 19.