Parry Sound resident charged with sexual assault

A 25-year-old resident of Parry Sound has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.

Police said they began their investigation Aug. 24 into a report of sexual assault that occurred in the community.

The accused, who is homeless, was arrested this week and is also charged with four counts of violating parole and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound later on Wednesday.

"Victims of sexual assault are not alone," police said.

"If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. A toll-free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911."