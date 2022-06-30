Parry Sound suspect charged with attempted murder

A 28-year-old suspect in Parry Sound has been charged with attempted murder for an incident June 27.

Ontario Provincial Police were called early in the morning to respond to reports of an assault on James Street.

"Police report that at approximately 1 a.m. they received a call to a residence after a victim was assaulted with a weapon," police said in a news release.

"The victim was transported to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries."

The accused is now charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. They will appear in court in Parry Sound on July 13.