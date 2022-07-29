Parry Sound traffic stop uncovers illegal drugs, cash

A traffic stop by West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police earlier this month on Bowes Street led to the discovery of a variety of drugs and more than $5,000 in cash.

In a news release Friday, police said they seized more than $20,000 in suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

A 40-year-old with no fixed address is now charged with impaired driving, driving while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking, driving while suspended and driving without insurance.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear on Aug. 4 in Parry Sound.