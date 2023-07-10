Part Hwy. 144 was closed for 16 hours Friday

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released more details about a collision that closed a northern highway for more than 16 hours last Friday.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 7, Members of the Nipissing West OPP Detachment responded to a single commercial motor vehicle (CMV) crash on Highway 144 north of Greater Sudbury near mile marker 120.

“(The CMV) involved in the collision, which had ruptured the fuel tanks, damaging the highway,” said police in a news release Monday.

One person was transported to hospital from the scene by Manitoulin-Sudbury District Paramedic Services with serious – but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Highway 144 was closed in both directions for over 16 hours during the investigation, removal and clean up of the CMV,” said police.

The Ministry of Transportation's 511 Twitter account said the roadway reopened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cleared: Collision on #HWY144 Both Directions between SEC HWY 560, GOGAMA and CARTIER W ENT, CARTIER. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys