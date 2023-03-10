Part of 10 Avenue South closed due to water service repairs
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Tenth Avenue South is closed in both directions between 21 Street and 22 Street South for a water service repair, the city of Lethbridge announced in a release Friday morning.
Transit riders should call 311 during business hours to learn about possible bus stop closures and any scheduling changes or adjustments.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution and to follow posted detours.
The work is expected to be completed by end of day on March 13, weather permitting.
�� A water service repair has closed 10 Avenue South from 21 Street and 22 Street South in both directions. This work is expected to be completed by end of day March 13, weather permitting. https://t.co/ZsUf3fKcxU #yql— City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) March 10, 2023
