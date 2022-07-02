1 in hospital following early-morning shooting downtown

A man is in serious condition following an early-morning shooting in Calgary.

The incident took place around 4:45 a.m., on 1 Street S.E.

EMS confirmed they transported a male in his early 40s to Foothills hospital, suffering from multiple traumatic injuries sustained by a firearm.

No one else was taken to hospital, added EMS.

Police said it was a targeted shooting and they're still looking for a suspect.