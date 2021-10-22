Part of 95 Street closed for police response

A few blocks of 95 Street were closed to the public on Friday as police responded to a weapons complaint.

Patrol officers were called to 95 Street and 109 Avenue in the morning after an altercation between "several individuals," an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said.

EPS initially said it was trying to get people out of a home but it turned out to be empty.

"EPS Tactical members were later called in to contain the area, though the individuals had already fled the area," police said.