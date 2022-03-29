iHeartRadio

Part of 97 Street closed for fire response

The blaze on 97 Street between 111 and 112 Avenues was reported just before 8 a.m. on March 29, 2022.

An abandoned house in central Edmonton was the scene of a fire Tuesday morning.

As of 8:30 a.m., the property was still smoking and southbound 97 Street was closed between 113 Avenue and 111 Avenue.

No injuries had been reported. 

