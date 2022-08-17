iHeartRadio

Part of 97 Street closed for fire response

Fire damage at 10966 97 Street is seen the morning of Aug. 17, 2022. Flames broke out at the address the previous evening.

No one was hurt in a fire at an apartment building in central Edmonton overnight.

Flames were reported at 110 Avenue and 97 Street just before 11 p.m.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, no one was inside the building at the time. A for-sale sign stood on the property.

However, a building to the south was evacuated as a precaution, EFRS told CTV News Edmonton.

Crews had the fire under control around 2 a.m. and were still on scene at 4:30 a.m.

Drivers on 97 Street were being rerouted between 109 and 111 Avenues. 

