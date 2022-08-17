Part of 97 Street closed for fire response
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
No one was hurt in a fire at an apartment building in central Edmonton overnight.
Flames were reported at 110 Avenue and 97 Street just before 11 p.m.
According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, no one was inside the building at the time. A for-sale sign stood on the property.
However, a building to the south was evacuated as a precaution, EFRS told CTV News Edmonton.
Crews had the fire under control around 2 a.m. and were still on scene at 4:30 a.m.
Drivers on 97 Street were being rerouted between 109 and 111 Avenues.
-
Serious assault investigation closes section of Higgins Avenue: Winnipeg policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has closed a section of Higgins Avenue due to an ongoing investigation.
-
Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter to make court appearanceThe man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter is set to make a court appearance in Regina on Wednesday morning regarding bail.
-
One person sent to hospital after east Windsor house fireOne person was taken to hospital after a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Leduc County driver killed in crash with mooseA driver hit a moose in a fatal crash in Leduc County over the weekend, Mounties say.
-
4 brush fires in Surrey believed to be deliberately set: RCMPSurrey Mounties are investigating a string of brush fires they believe were deliberately set.
-
Suspicious death in Winnipeg's North End prompts homicide investigationWinnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a North End home.
-
Ontario extending $10/day child-care opt-in deadline to get more operators to applyToronto Mayor John Tory is expressing concern that more childcare centres in the city haven’t opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline.
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat beltsGeneral Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
Three motorists charged with stunt driving within three hours on Cambridge roadRegional police have charged three people with stunt driving within three hours on the same Cambridge road.