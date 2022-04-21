Stage set for potential new development at Bingemans property in Kitchener
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
The stage is set for a potential new development at the Bingemans property in Kitchener.
Two parcels of land totalling just under twenty hectares have been severed.
Last year, just under eight hectares of what used be a paintball course and open field was severed and zoned for heavy industry.
Earlier this week, the eastern section of the property, including the concert space and campground, were severed and zoned for a business park.
Bingemans says they have no plans at this time, but are setting the groundwork for future potential development options.
-
Animal rescue group looking for foster homes for northern-found dogsWhile many were out looking to scratch some needed items off their shopping lists at the outlet mall in Cookstown Saturday, some may have left with more than they intended.
-
Regina Pat Ryker Evans moves on to SeattleThe 20-year-old defenceman with the Pats was drafted by the Seattle Kraken in the second round of the NHL Entry Draft.
-
No tsunami expected after earthquake off Vancouver Island SaturdayNo tsunami is expected after an earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.
-
Justin Trudeau, Brian Bowman talk Winnipeg Transit, North End Sewage Treatment PlantWinnipeg Transit and the North End Sewage Treatment Plant were among the topics discussed when Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman sat down with Canada's Prime Minister.
-
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership voteAlberta Premier Jason Kenney says he “can't wait” for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
-
Three eastern Ontario health units have the highest third dose vaccination rates in the provinceThree health units in eastern Ontario are leading the province in COVID-19 vaccine booster shots; however, vaccine uptake has slowed since the end of the COVID-19 vaccination passport.
-
Pipe organ players: organizers believe they’ve set a world first in WindsorOrganists at nine different locations across the region played music Saturday, in an attempt to reach a world record.
-
Opposition leader, parents call for return to masking in N.B. classroomsA New Brunswick parent describes a sense of ‘vindication’ after reading through the recently released report from the province’s Child & Youth Advocate on the lifting of COVID-19 measures in the classroom.
-
Stratford group makes water purifiers for countries dealing with natural disastersContaminated drinking water is often a big issue after a natural disaster. A group in Stratford is doing its part to help communities around the world by building ready-to-use water purifiers.