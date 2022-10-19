Part of Brandon under boil water advisory following power outage at water treatment plant
For the second time in as many months, a boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Brandon.
The city said a power outage Wednesday afternoon affected the Water Treatment Facility, which caused some residents to not have water.
The city said the western portion of Brandon – south of the Assiniboine River to Richmond, west to 18th Street – was impacted.
Due to the loss of water and water pressure, the city implemented the boil water advisory saying, "distribution depressurization can compromise the safety of the water supply."
Those living in the affected area are being advised to bring their water to a rolling boil if they plan to drink it or use it to make ice, prepare beverages and food or for brushing teeth.
The city said the advisory will remain in effect until there is no risk to public health.
Standby power was used at the Water Treatment Facility and the city said the system is returning to normal.
This is second boil water advisory in Brandon in recent months. The same area of the city was also impacted in the middle of August after a water main break was found which was causing low-pressure problems.
-
Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allegeA Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.
-
Edmonton Elks prepare for last home game of seasonThe Edmonton Elks held their final full practice of the season Wednesday, as they prepared for one last chance to break their 16-game home losing streak.
-
Politics, resources, or policy? Why B.C. may be dramatically underreporting COVID-19 deathsAs a fall wave of the pandemic appears to be building, infectious disease experts are warning B.C.'s risk is high and the government-reported number of COVID-19 deaths is misleading.
-
Three northern cities offering free transit rides for voters on election dayVoters hit the polls in a few days for this year’s municipal election. Three northern Ontario cities are making it a bit easier for voters to get to the polls by offering free city bus rides to voting locations.
-
Burnaby to review approach to tent checks after RCMP officer's stabbing deathBurnaby’s mayor said the city will be reviewing the circumstances around Tuesday’s fatal stabbing of an RCMP officer to see if any changes need to be made when it comes to checking on tents.
-
Toronto clerk voids one French-language public school trustee electionThe election for one of Toronto’s French-language public school trustees next week has been void, the city clerk announced Wednesday.
-
Sudbury students take the classroom outdoorsElementary students at St. David Catholic School in Sudbury bundled up to enjoy the crisp fall day on Wednesday. Teachers brought their lesson plans outdoors as part of the national annual initiative called ‘Take Me Outside.’
-
Effort in the Sault to get students to voteYoung people at Sault College are clear about the local issues they want addressed, naming homelessness and addiction as the top priority.
-
Comox Valley resident wants larger buffer from huntersA Comox Valley man is calling for changes to the provincial Wildlife Act to increase the distance people must be from homes before they can discharge firearms. Currently, the minimum distance is 100 metres, but Ron Sitter would like to see that increased to 250.