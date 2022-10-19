Part of Brandon under boil water advisory following power outage at water treatment plant

For the second time in as many months, a boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Brandon.

The city said a power outage Wednesday afternoon affected the Water Treatment Facility, which caused some residents to not have water.

The city said the western portion of Brandon – south of the Assiniboine River to Richmond, west to 18th Street – was impacted.

Due to the loss of water and water pressure, the city implemented the boil water advisory saying, "distribution depressurization can compromise the safety of the water supply."

Those living in the affected area are being advised to bring their water to a rolling boil if they plan to drink it or use it to make ice, prepare beverages and food or for brushing teeth.

The city said the advisory will remain in effect until there is no risk to public health.

Standby power was used at the Water Treatment Facility and the city said the system is returning to normal.

This is second boil water advisory in Brandon in recent months. The same area of the city was also impacted in the middle of August after a water main break was found which was causing low-pressure problems.