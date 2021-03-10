A part of Bronson Avenue has reopened after Hazmat crews cleaned up a chemical leak inside a building.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says crews were called to a building on Bronson just south of Gladstone Avenue at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on reports of an unknown odour.

Ottawa Fire PIO Carson Tharris told CTV News Ottawa that chemicals were found in the basement of a commercial building and initial readings suggested there could be a risk to the people inside.

Crews arrived on scene at 11:34 and confirmed everyone had evacuated. Bronson was closed to make room for crews to investigate and ventilate the building.

Exactly what the chemicals are is unknown at this time but OFS said one chemical was removed and the owner of the building is working with a private contractor to remove any others.

No injuries have been reported.

@OttFire Haz-Mat technicians have successfully removed the contaminant from the basement of a one storey commercial structure. Crews are ventilating remaining fumes from the building and Bronson will be re-opened shortly. #OttTraffic #ottnews pic.twitter.com/pg9zU3GIBW