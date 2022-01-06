'Expect major delays,' B.C. drivers warned as winter weather impacts major routes

Another blast of winter weather is impacting drivers in British Columbia, in one case leaving people stuck for hours on a blocked stretch of highway.

Snow and freezing rain are hitting parts of the province, and flooding has also been a factor on the roads.

As of Thursday at noon, the busy Alex Fraser Bridge on Highway 91 is closed in both directions "due to winter operations," according to the Ministry of Transportation.

"Please use an alternate route. Expect major delays due to congestion."

Also impacting those passing between Richmond and Delta on Thursday was flooding in the northbound lanes of the George Massey Tunnel on Highway 99, though DriveBC said the right lane reopened just after noon.

And the ministry warned drivers planning to head home over the Port Mann Bridge to expect delays as well.

A "rolling lane closure" was implemented on the bridge on Highway 1 in the eastbound lanes first, then westbound. This was also due to winter maintenance, and could happen again during this storm, according to the ministry.

Drivers are told to watch for and obey traffic control vehicles.

Other incidents have been reported across the province's roadways, with winter storm and other weather warnings in effect for most of B.C.

And earlier in the day, a section of a busy highway was closed in both directions for hours in the morning with no detours available.

A stretch of Highway 5 was closed near Othello Road after a semi-truck jackknifed on the highway, blocking traffic.

Those who were stuck on the Coquihalla Highway were told to expect to be there for a while. Since then, the southbound lanes have fully reopened, and as of noon, one northbound lane was also cleared. Drivers should still plan for delays due to backed up traffic and weather conditions.

The highway is a popular trucking route, and was partially destroyed during a series of storms in mid-November.

It reopened last month, but a 101.8-kilometre stretch is only open to commercial traffic, emergency vehicles and vehicles such as inter-city buses until more of the damage can be repaired.

Part of the highway between Merritt and West Kamloops is also under a travel advisory due to weather, including the area of the crash site.

"Heavy blowing snow is forecast starting Jan. 5 evening, producing limited visibility and possibility of delays," DriveBC warned. Freezing rain and heavy snow are in the forecast Thursday for the area.

"Consider alternate plans."

Throughout the day, DriveBC also reported issues elsewhere on Highway 5, as well as on highways 3 and 99.

Monitor DriveBC for the latest information on road conditions across the province.