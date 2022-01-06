'Expect major delays,' B.C. drivers warned as winter weather impacts major routes

Another blast of winter weather impacted drivers in British Columbia Thursday, in one case leaving people stuck for hours on a blocked stretch of highway.

Snow and freezing rain are hitting parts of the province, and flooding has also been a factor on the roads.

The busy Alex Fraser Bridge on Highway 91 was closed for hours in both directions "due to winter operations," according to the Ministry of Transportation.

In a statement issued later in the afternoon, the ministry said the closure was "in the interest of safety," and no estimated time of reopening was provided.

"Please use an alternate route. Expect major delays due to congestion."

Also impacting those passing between Richmond and Delta on Thursday was flooding in the northbound lanes of the George Massey Tunnel on Highway 99, though DriveBC said the right lane reopened just after noon.

And the ministry warned drivers planning to head home over the Port Mann Bridge to expect delays as well.

A "rolling lane closure" was implemented on the bridge on Highway 1 in the eastbound lanes first, then westbound. This was also due to winter maintenance, and could happen again during this storm, according to the ministry.

Through parts of the Fraser Valley, Highway 1 was slick and vehicles that lost control were abandoned on the side of the road.

“I counted about nine vehicles off to the side of the highway on the way out there this morning,” said Geoff Kirkpatrick, a New Westminster resident.

Kirkpatrick said he drove out to Abbotsford in search of salt, which he said he couldn’t find anywhere closer to home.

In Abbotsford, even some major intersections had not been clear of snow by the afternoon.

“If they can be doing a better job, they should be,” said one driver.

Meanwhile, vehicles were spinning their wheels struggling to get through parking lots that also had not been cleared.

“It just did not want to go. Too steep and too much snow. It hasn’t’ been shovelled or anything down there,” explained Kevin Bacon, whose van had a tough time navigating a parking lot.

In Langley, crews were working around the clock, playing catch-up after some earlier complaints main roads weren’t well cleared.

“Some of it was just the amount of snow that came down on one of those events. We’ve been running trucks on our main priority routes non-stop," said Aaron Ruhl, manager of engineering operations for Langley Township Public Works.

“They’re salting and plowing the road, working on our first priorities,” he explained.

The worry now is what mother nature may have planned next for the Fraser Valley.

“As things change to rain…that deeper layer of cold air is going to allow that rain to super cool and then freeze on contact when it reaches the road surfaces or sidewalk surfaces,” explained Brian Proctor with Environment Canada.

Other incidents have been reported across the province's roadways, with winter storm and other weather warnings in effect for most of B.C.

And earlier in the day, a section of a busy highway was closed in both directions for hours in the morning with no detours available.

A stretch of Highway 5 was closed near Othello Road after a semi-truck jackknifed on the highway, blocking traffic.

Those who were stuck on the Coquihalla Highway were told to expect to be there for a while. Since then, the southbound lanes have fully reopened, and as of noon, one northbound lane was also cleared. Drivers should still plan for delays due to backed up traffic and weather conditions.

The highway is a popular trucking route, and was partially destroyed during a series of storms in mid-November.

It reopened last month, but a 101.8-kilometre stretch is only open to commercial traffic, emergency vehicles and vehicles such as inter-city buses until more of the damage can be repaired.

Part of the highway between Merritt and West Kamloops is also under a travel advisory due to weather, including the area of the crash site.

"Heavy blowing snow is forecast starting Jan. 5 evening, producing limited visibility and possibility of delays," DriveBC warned. Freezing rain and heavy snow are in the forecast Thursday for the area.

"Consider alternate plans."

Throughout the day, DriveBC also reported issues elsewhere on Highway 5, as well as on highways 3 and 99.

Among the issues on Highway 3 was a closure in both directions south of Princeton, reported around 4:15 p.m. Hydro lines were pulled down, DriveBC said, and there was no estimated time of re-opening when this article was published.

Updates on that closure can be monitored through the ministry.

Monitor DriveBC for the latest information on road conditions across the province.