Water leak behind partial ceiling collapse at West Edmonton Mall

A section of ceiling in West Edmonton Mall's parkade crashed down Wednesday night.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, the area was blocked off with tape and ceiling material was piled on the ground. A worker was removing some material still hanging from the ceiling in the damaged section.

"With the extreme cold weather, a water leak occurred causing freezing and cosmetic damage to the stucco parkade façade," mall officials said in a statement the next day.

No one was injured nor were any vehicles damaged in the event, they confirmed, adding, "The impacted area will be cleaned and back to normal shortly."

Business hours were not affected.