Part of Corydon Avenue to be shut down Sunday

Drivers who take Corydon Avenue might need to find a different route as part of it will be shut down starting Sunday.

The city announced that Corydon, between Oxford Street and Rockwood Street, will be completely blocked off starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Paving will be closing down the area and the work will be ongoing for about a week.

The city noted the westbound median lane will also be closed during the work.

People are being told to use an alternate route while this work is being done. The good news with the work is pedestrian access will not be disrupted.