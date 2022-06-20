Part of Edmonton Trail shut down after drive-by shooting

Traffic in northeast Calgary was disrupted late Monday afternoon after a drive-by shooting.

The incident took place shortly before 4 p.m. in the area around Edmonton Trail between 36 and 37 Avenue N.E.

Police confirmed there was a shooting involving two vehicles, although they couldn't say whether anyone in the second vehicle returned fire and if they were stopped when it took place.

Police blocked off the intersection and said shell casings have been recovered. CCTV footage from area businesses and residents is being collected.

No injuries were reported and the vehicles fled the scene.

Due to a police incident, several roads around Edmonton Trail and 36 Ave N.E. may be blocked or partially blocked. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternatives routes.#yyc #yycroads #yyctraffic

Area hospitals were notified by police, in case someone shows up.

CCTV footage from area businesses and residents is being collected by the police.

No arrests have been made. There's no vehicle descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.

This is a developing story...