Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Senior Digital Producer
Diego Romero
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
The driver was attempting to exit the Henday northbound at the Whitemud westbound exit ramp when the truck carrying an excavator hit the Whitemud overpass bridge.
The crash caused "extensive damage," an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said.
The driver was not injured.
Drivers were asked to find alternate routes as the road remained closed during the evening rush hour.
