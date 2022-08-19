iHeartRadio

1 dead in collision on Highway 1A

(Supplied/RCMP)

A 53-year-old woman died after a serious collision Friday night. on Highway 1A.

The woman was driving a motorcycle around 7:35 p.m. near Morley Road when a westbound SUV crossed the yellow centre line and collided  with her head-on.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the collision continues.

