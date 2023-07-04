Part of Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont. closing Tuesday to remove crashed trailer

Ontario Provincial Police say there will be brief closures on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont. Tuesday night to remove a tractor trailer that crashed earlier in the day.

According to police, a tire blew out on the vehicle west of Gardiners Road at around 6:30 a.m. causing the driver to lose control and swerve from the westbound lanes into the centre median, where the trailer came to rest.

The driver was not hurt, and there was no fuel spill, the OPP said.

Police are planning to close the left eastbound lane and shoulder of the 401 about 500 metres west of Gardiners Road at 8 p.m. to remove the tractor trailer from the median. There will also be 15 to 20 minute full closures to allow a tow truck to get the tractor trailer back onto the road.

Police estimate the disruptions will last about three hours.

No charges have been laid at this time, but police aren't ruling them out.