Part of Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont. closing Tuesday to remove crashed trailer
Ontario Provincial Police say there will be brief closures on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont. Tuesday night to remove a tractor trailer that crashed earlier in the day.
According to police, a tire blew out on the vehicle west of Gardiners Road at around 6:30 a.m. causing the driver to lose control and swerve from the westbound lanes into the centre median, where the trailer came to rest.
The driver was not hurt, and there was no fuel spill, the OPP said.
Police are planning to close the left eastbound lane and shoulder of the 401 about 500 metres west of Gardiners Road at 8 p.m. to remove the tractor trailer from the median. There will also be 15 to 20 minute full closures to allow a tow truck to get the tractor trailer back onto the road.
Police estimate the disruptions will last about three hours.
No charges have been laid at this time, but police aren't ruling them out.
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, InteriorCampfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
-
Average home price dips slightly in Windsor-EssexHome sales and listings in the region continue to trend slightly downward.