Part of Lethbridge street to be closed Monday for fire hydrant repairs
Starting Monday morning at 9 a.m., part of 18 Avenue North in Lethbridge will be closed for city crews to complete a fire hydrant repair.
The hydrant is located between 18 Street and 20 Street North, which will be shut down to traffic. The city anticipates that work will be done by the end of the day on June 29, weather permitting.
The road closure may disrupt a transit route. Transit users can call 311 during business hours to ask about possible stop closures and/or scheduling adjustments.
Effective Monday, June 26 at 9 a.m., 18 Avenue North will be closed between 18 Street and 20 Street North so crews can complete a fire hydrant repair.
This work is expected to be completed by end of day June 29, weather permitting.
More: https://t.co/ZuOycwtOdg#yql pic.twitter.com/ZHHHiPq76O
Motorists in the area are advised to drive with caution and follow posted detours.
-
B.C. provides $100K to aid South Asian people with mental health, substance-use challengesMore help is on the way for South Asian people living in Greater Vancouver who face mental health and substance-use challenges.
-
Toronto man facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired: policeA 32-year-old Torontonian is facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired and prohibited to operate a vehicle, according to police.
-
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex stormA powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West NipissingA dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sask. police caught 476 impaired drivers in May: SGIPolice in Saskatchewan caught 476 impaired drivers around the province throughout the month of May, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.
-
Black tire marks on Leduc Pride crosswalk lead to police investigationPolice are investigating black tire tread marks on the new Pride crosswalk in Leduc as vandalism.
-
Muggy weather this week for the MaritimesThe air in the Maritimes will likely feel heavy and muggy throughout the week with low pressure centred to the west and high pressure to the east.
-
Several charges laid in stolen car investigation in MidlandFour individuals face charges in connection with a stolen car investigation in Midland last week.
-
No injuries reported after 19-car Sask. train derailmentNo one was injured after a 19-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to Canada's transportation regulator.