Part of major Kitchener road reopened after crash investigation
Waterloo regional police have reopened part of a major road in Kitchener as they investigate a collision.
Grand River Transit first sent out a notice around 9:45 a.m. Saturday that their route along Highland Road would be interrupted.
9:47 AM : Emergency detour on Route 16 Strasburg-Belmont, 204 iXpress Highland-Victoria. Highland Rd and West Ave closed due to a police investigation. Closed stop(s): 2757, 2702, 2368. Use alternate stop(s): 2758, 2701, 2829.— GRT Service Alerts (@AlertsGRT) June 18, 2022
Around half an hour later, police tweeted that Highland between Patricia and West Avenues was closed for a collision investigation.
Highland Road will be closed between Patricia Av and West Av for a collision investigation.
Please avoid the area.
OCC:22-140270 pic.twitter.com/voM3lq0GKE
At the intersection of Patricia and Highland, a damaged motorcycle and sedan could be seen.
The road was reopened around 2:30 p.m.
There is no word yet on the cause of the crash if anyone was injured.
