'Part of reconciliation': Indigenous markets share culture and art

A weekend market at the Prince of Wales Armouries shared Indigenous crafts and culture for Edmontonians to enjoy.

Hosted by the Indigenous Artist Market Collective (I AM), nearly 70 vendors displayed all kinds of goods, including traditional food, hand-scrapped moosehide mittens, beaded earrings, toys, dolls, and ribbon skirts, along with live music.

"We are an Indigenous collective that brings artists of every age, every style," explained Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, a volunteer.

"We have all kinds of beautiful things," Calahoo Stonehouse added. "Incredible pieces of art."

The collective has two more markets before Christmas at the St. Basil's Cultural Centre from Dec. 16 to 18 and the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market on Dec. 23.

"Sharing our artistry and our work with the world is part of reconciliation. It's part of that relationship building," Calahoo Stonehouse told CTV News Edmonton.

For more information, visit the I AM Collective's Facebook page.