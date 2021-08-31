Part of Stony Plain Road closed after crash
Six streets in west Edmonton were closed on Tuesday morning after a crash.
Police closed Stony Plain Road in both directions between 132 and 138 Streets at approximately 10 a.m.
A driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Edmonton police said.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area after the crash.
