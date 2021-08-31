iHeartRadio

Part of Stony Plain Road closed after crash

Edmonton police are investigating a crash on Stony Plain Road between 132 and 138 Streets on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

Six streets in west Edmonton were closed on Tuesday morning after a crash.

Police closed Stony Plain Road in both directions between 132 and 138 Streets at approximately 10 a.m.

A driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Edmonton police said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area after the crash.

