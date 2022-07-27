Part of Trussler Road blocked off after collision involving motorcycle

Waterloo region police have blocked off part of Trussler Road as they investigate a collision in the area.

Early Wednesday evening, officers could be seen focusing on a motorcycle and a work van, along Trussler near the Hwy 7/8 overpass.

Police also said in a tweet they would be flying a remotely piloted vehicle over the collision.

CTV News viewers also sent photos showing traffic backed up to Ira Needles Boulevard right after the collision took place.

Police have released no further details at this time.

