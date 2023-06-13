Part of Waterton Lakes National Park reopens following flooding concerns

A large portion of Waterton Lakes National Park has reopened, though closures remain in place for several trails due to the risk of rockslides.

Parks Canada had issued a bulletin on Monday announcing the closure of hiking trails and backcountry areas in Waterton due to flooding, with the exception of Townsite Kootenai Brown Trail and Townsite Lakeshore Trail.

At the time, Parks Canada also warned thatthe Red Rock and Akamina parkways were closed, as well as backcountry campgrounds.

It came after a Sunday-evening downpour that saw 50 millimetres of rain fall in the area.

"I’ve been here for 35 years and I’ve never seen rain (fall) that hard for that extended period of time," said Waterton Park Chamber of Commerce president Shameer Suleman.

On Tuesday, Parks Canada issued an update saying the closure area had been reduced to the northwest portion of the national park, as the south and east portions had reopened.

Parks Canada says at least three debris fields are covering Akamina Parkway along Crandell Mountain.

Two of the slides are "significant" in size and require heavy equipment to clear.

Bear’s Hump trail and parking lot was also struck by a large debris slide.

Red Rock Parkway was less affected, however debris is covering the road in several places.

Closures remain in effect for areas accessible from theRed Rock and Akamina parkways and trails on Crandell Mountain, including Bear's Hump.

"As far as Parks Canada’s infrastructure, we’re looking at culvert damage, roadway damage, that type of thing," explained spokesperson Dallas Meidinger.

"At this point, it does look like – for the most part – it’s debris covering the roadway and we’re not anticipating a complete rebuild of road sections."

Crews are focusing on reopening Red Rock Parkway, while Akimina Parkway is expected to be closed for longer, Parks Canada says.

Despite areas of the park remaining closed, the townsite and recreational activities are open.

“All restaurants, all hotels, the stables, golf course, shoreline cruise, the lakeshore trails (are open), you can still rent e-bikes," Suleman said.

Further details can be found at Parks Canada's website.

Anyone caught violating the closure order could face a fine of up to $25,000.

With files from Karsen Marczuk, CTV News