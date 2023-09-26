Part of west Stoney Trail ring road set to open in early October

A portion of the West Calgary Ring Road is set to open in early October.

According to a project update, the section of Stoney Trail between Bow Trail and the Trans-Canada Highway will open to public traffic next month.

In conjunction with the opening of the section of ring road, eastbound and westbound Bow Trail from 85 Street S.W. to 101 Street S.W. will also open to partly connect to Stoney Trail.

The Old Banff Coach Road and Trans-Canada Highway interchanges along Stoney Trail will fully open for all movements.

Rehabilitation on the Bow River bridge is expected to continue, which will reduce northbound Stoney Trail traffic approaching the bridge to one lane until the updates are complete.

The West Calgary Ring Road is expected to be fully open to traffic in 2024.

The project has been in progress since 2019.