'Part of your DNA': Small town upbringing inspired 2022 Citizen of the Year's volunteerism

CTV Regina’s 2022 Citizen of the Year credits her small town upbringing for her start in volunteerism.

Aura Lee MacPherson, who was named Citizen of the Year on Dec. 31, grew up in Balcarres, Sask.

“Volunteerism in rural Saskatchewan is just part of your DNA. You just learn that,” she said in an interview on Thursday.

“We all started volunteering at a very young age, so it wasn’t a big leap to get engaged.”

MacPherson is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan with a bachelor of science in nursing.

She has 15 years of experience in the nursing field and cofounded MacPherson Engineering with her husband 26 years ago.

MacPherson stepped up her volunteerism in June 2014, after an unprecedented rainfall in Regina led to the city discharging raw sewage into the Qu’Appelle River system.

“Signs went up that we could not go in the lake. The lake was sick, so I sat by that lake and I grieved,” she said.

“That’s when I put my hands on my hips and said, ‘we can do better and we will do better.’”

MacPherson volunteered to be the first chair of Calling Lakes Ecomuseum (CLEM), a grassroots organization that focuses on water quality in the Qu’Appelle River system in Saskatchewan. The group also lobbies for a wetland conservation policy in the province.

“With climate change there’s no one bad guy. We all have to kick it up a notch. Everybody has to lean in and do better,” MacPherson said.

“Those natural infrastructures are there to protect us from flooding, from fires, from drought. So not having a wetland policy is not setting this province up for success.”

MacPherson is a self-proclaimed “HVAC nerd” who specializes in building decarbonisation and reducing energy consumption.

She combined her love of ventilation with her passion for volunteerism to help establish the Blanket of Warmth project.

The project developed award-winning, patented heating systems to address the poor air quality and mold in homes on Star Blanket Cree Nation.

The project uses existing heating systems but warms basements with an interior blanket of heat that is similar to how rocks are used in Tipis to store and release warmth.

“If you think of the tipi by today’s standards its ventilation system would be award-winning,” MacPherson said.

“It’s the most effective way of heating and energy efficient.”

MacPherson said it is an honour to be named Citizen of the Year and is proud of all of her accomplishments.

She hopes the recognition will act as inspiration and support when it comes to enacting change.

“For women, we’re not always accepted at the table,” she said.

“Now when we go to the table with this award in our back pocket, I think our words will be heard.”

PAST RECIPIENTS

Previous winners of the CTV Regina Citizen of the Year Award include the late CEO with the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce John Hopkins in 2019. He was nominated for his fundraising efforts as well as his role in creating the Paul Martin Aboriginal Education Entrepreneurship Initiative and the All Nations Job Expo.

In 2020, Debbie Rodger was awarded for her work as a registered nurse for over four decades. She also has a long history of volunteerism including local skating clubs, Santas Anonymous, Grey Cup and the Memorial Cup.

In 2021, Sarah Kozusko was recognized for her efforts to create a safe place in her city. She was instrumental in getting critical vaccines to local organizations, and providing medical care to Regina’s Camp Hope.

This is the 20th year that CTV Regina has offered the Citizen of the Year Award.

With files from CTV News Regina's Drew Postey