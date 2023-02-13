Part-time prof at Algoma charged with sexual assault

A man who was a part-time professor at Algoma University has been charged with another count of sexual assault.

Michael Lajoie, 56, was first charged Jan. 13 with two counts of sexual assault with a weapon and five counts of assault, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said at the time.

Another charged followed Feb. 10 when Lajoie was charged with sexual assault after another victim came forward following the Jan. 13 charges.

“Detectives investigated the complaint and learned during the winter semester of 2019, the victim was a student of Algoma University,” Sault police said in a news release Monday.

“During the victim's time as a student in 2019, the accused touched the victim for a sexual purpose. The incident occurred off campus.”

At the time, the accused was employed at Algoma as a part-time contract computer sciences professor.

Lajoie was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

The January charges involved five university students and allegedly took place between September 2021 and January 2023, police said.

Lajoie has been a part-time professor in the computer science program since 2008.

If you have information about these incidents, or other incidents of the same nature, you are urged to contact Det. Sgt. Joe Addison at 705-949-6300, ext. 387.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Sault Area Hospital offers services and support to survivors or domestic violence and sexual assault. Police involvement is the choice of the individual.

More services around the northeast can be found here.