Ottawa LRT remains partly shut down after freezing rain outage

Ottawa's LRT system remained partially shut down Thursday afternoon after freezing rain caused a system outage.

The problems happened after ice built up due to the freezing rain late Wednesday night, transit general manager Renee Amilcar said in a memo on Thursday. Frozen wires led to two stuck trains, which had yet to be cleared from the tracks as of early Thursday afternoon.

A video posted on Twitter just after 11 p.m. Wednesday showed sparks flying from the overhead catenary system as a train approached Hurdman Station.

The overhead catenary system transmits electrical power to the trains.

Hey @OC_Transpo / @OttTransitRider / @ottawacity - Y'all might want to check on your trains, entering Hurdman station. pic.twitter.com/2EgJIdjHOh

Trains began running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations around 6:15 a.m. Thursday. Before that, replacement bus service was running along the entirety of the Confederation Line.

Passengers on stopped trains for almost an hour

The problems began when an eastbound LRT train stopped between Lees and Hurdman stations around 11:45 p.m., Amilcar said in the memo.

As technicians from train manufacturer Alstom tried to restore service, trains kept running on the opposite track, but then another one stopped shortly afterwards.

"No injuries were reported on either train," Amilcar said. "Additional Alstom technicians were dispatched to the second train while support was provided to the customers on the two immobilized trains."

Amilcar said staff decided to keep passengers on the trains while Alstom worked to restore service. But at 12:40 a.m., special constables escorted 37 passengers from the two stuck trains to Hurdman stations, where they were transferred to a bus.

"Preliminary analysis shared with the City … indicates that the cause of the stopped trains was ice buildup on the catenary system," Amilcar said.

Because rail service was interrupted, ice began to accumulate on the overhead catenary system. Crews and trains with ice scrapers were dispatched to remove the ice, which delayed the removal of the two stuck trains, Amilcar said.

In a further update late Thursday morning, Amilcar said crews were still working to remove ice accumulation which was delaying the removal of the two trains from the line, as well as a third train stopped at Tremblay station.

ONGOING, Line 1: Train service has resumed between Tunney’s Pasture and uOttawa. R1 bus service running between Rideau and Blair. Bus shuttle service between St. Laurent and Cyrville. Staff on site assisting. Updates to follow.

Power loss

Shortly after midnight, the system temporarily lost power between Blair and Tremblay stations. Replacement buses ran between Blair and Rideau stations, with train service still running on a loop between uOttawa and Tunney's Pasture.

Amilcar said the cause of the power loss is under investigation.

"Although power was restored at approximately 12:30 am, R1 was kept in place until the end of service as a precaution," she said.R1 bus service is still running between Rideau and Blair stations.