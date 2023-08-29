Partially collapsed building in Kitchener leads to emergency response

Kitchener Fire was on scene for several hours over the weekend after a building in Kitchener partially collapsed.

According to Kitchener Fire, crews responded to the building, located on Courtland Avenue East, near Stirling Avenue South, after receiving reports of a collapsed building at around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials said their emergency response lasted about three hours. They said there was no one inside at the time, no injuries reported and they worked to secure the property.

“Securing included the isolation of the hydro service, flammable liquid removal and having the area fenced off,” said Tom Ruggle with Kitchener Fire, in an email to CTV Kitchener.

Ruggle said he does not know the reason for the collapse but said the building appeared to have been unused for a number of years.

“I understand the building department has been in touch with the owner for discussion over next steps, which normally involves a demolition permit,” he said.

Officials said since it was not a direct issue of fire safety and all site hazards were removed – inspectors will not be doing a follow up.