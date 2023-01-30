Participants in Calgary's 2023 poutine festival revealed
Fifteen restaurants across Calgary are participating in a food festival that sees eateries craft creative and adventurous poutines for the public to try.
La Poutine Week is held annually during the first two weeks of February.
"The two-week-long event will allow poutine enthusiasts to discover new restaurants, creations and flavours of one-of-a-kind poutines and support local restaurant communities across the country," said a news release.
Over the weekend, the participating restaurants were unveiled online, including:
- Wayback Burgers;
- Paul's Pizza and Steak House;
- Amihan Grill and Bakeshop;
- Big Smoke Burger;
- Madison's 1212;
- Moody's Mediterranean;
- Dutton's Original 16 Lounge;
- Paddy's Barbeque and Brewery;
- Flavours of Poutine;
- Southland Yard;
- Blowers and Grafton;
- Wok Box (two locations); and
- Meltwhich Food Co. (two locations).
La Poutine Week 2023 runs from Feb. 1 to 14.
The top five poutines will be showcased in a live leaderboard on the festival's website.
The event began in Montreal back in 2012, but is now held nation-wide, with more than 500 restaurants participating across the country, including many in Alberta.
-
Premier Doug Ford set to make Service Ontario announcement in BramptonPremier Doug Ford is set to make a Service Ontario announcement in Brampton this morning.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbersThe ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.