Participants in inquiry into N.S. mass shooting announced

The joint federal/provincial inquiry into the April 2020 tragedy in Nova Scotia made its first public presentation Thursday.

The Mass Casualty Commission is tasked with examining the events leading up to and including April 18 and 19, 2020, during which a gunman killed 22 people in over a 13-hour rampage that encompassed a number of Nova Scotia communities.

In March, the Commission issued a call for applications from individuals and groups with direct interest in the subjects being examined by the inquiry.

In a news release, the Commission says it received 60 applications for participation. In Thursday’s announcement, it released the names of individuals and organizations that will be part of the proceedings.

Among the participants are those the Commission calls “those most affected," which includes the families of those who were killed in the tragedy.

The shooter’s common law spouse, Lisa Banfield, is also listed.

Twenty-five organizations are also on the list of participants. Those groups include police organizations such as the Truro Police Service, the National Police Federation, and the Nova Scotia Chiefs of Police Association.

Two firearms groups will also participate: The Canadian Coalition for Gun Control and the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights.

Victims’ advocacy groups, health organizations, justice and gender-based groups are also included.

The Commissioners on the inquiry are former chief justice of Nova Scotia J. Michael Macdonald, retired Fredericton Police chief Leanne Fitch, and attorney Kim Stanton.

The Commission has set up offices in Halifax and Truro.

It is scheduled to deliver its final report and recommendations in November 2022.