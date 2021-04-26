Participants in southern Alberta freedom rally encouraged to undergo COVID-19 testing

Alberta Health Services is asking anyone who attended a weekend freedom rally in Medicine Hat to undergo testing after a participant tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials have not disclosed details regarding the individual who tested positive but confirm they had attended the April 24 rally.

AHS encourages all rally participants to book a testing appointment — whether they are experiencing symptoms or not — through Health Link at 811 or online at AHS testing. Those who attended the freedom rally should indicate they were a close contact of a confirmed case when booking their test.

