Partly cloudy in Ottawa with a few showers possible on Sunday
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
It's a partly cloudy day in Ottawa with a few showers possible this afternoon.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the city calls for a high of 23 C and a humidex of 25 with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.
The evening is looking mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low is 12 C.
Monday's forecast is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The daytime high is 23 C with a humidex of 26.
Tuesday's outlook is mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Sunshine is in the forecast from Wednesday on to the weekend.
