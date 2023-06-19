Partly cloudy with a chance of showers Monday

There's a chance of showers in the forecast Monday ahead of a sunny and hot week in the capital.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24 C with a humidex of 28. The UV index is 8, or very high, and the air quality health index is at 2, or low risk.

The evening is looking partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The sky should clear overnight as the temperature drops to a low of 13 C.

Tuesday's forecast is sunny with a high of 27 C and a humidex of 30.

Wednesday's forecast is sunny with a high of 29 C. Thursday could see a high of 31 C.